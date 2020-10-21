ACA 2020 Alumni To Present Spooktacular Radio Dramas Just In Time For Halloween

Live theatre may not be going on this October, but that isn't going to stop these recently graduated MFA actors!

A few alumni from Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy for Classical Acting have put together some spooky radio plays based on old Victorian ghost stories, including works by Mark Twain, H.G. Wells, and W.W. Jacobs, among others. Halloween SPOOKTACULAR: A Radio Drama will be available for listening October 30th and October 31st on YouTube.

Follow @halloweenradiodrama on social media during the days leading up to Halloween to meet the cast, learn spooky trivia, and for more Halloween fun!



An opening night Zoom party is scheduled for 7 PM EST on October 30th. Celebrate with the cast in your best Halloween costume! RSVP for the party at https://bit.ly/3o5f93v.

Learn more information on how to listen to Halloween SPOOKTACULAR: A Radio Drama at https://bit.ly/37p2rqn. Dare to be scared with this family-friendly production.



Halloween SPOOKTACULAR: A Radio Drama features professional actors Claire Inie-Richards, Shayna Freedman, J. Tyler Jones, Jule Nelson-Duac, Samuel Richie, Derrick Utley, Petrea Whittier, and Dan Wilson.



Ghost stories have been adapted, directed, and produced by Shayna Freedman and Petrea Whittier.



There is no cost to attend this event, but donations to support the project are greatly appreciated.

Venmo @Shayna-Freedman and specify "Halloween" when donating.



Halloween SPOOKTACULAR: A Radio Drama

TUNE IN 8 PM EST October 30th and 31st on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3kfnZsR

JOIN THE PARTY 7 PM EST on October 30th: https://bit.ly/3o5f93v

DONATE to Venmo @Shayna-Freedman (please specify "Halloween" when donating)

FOLLOW US! FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM @halloweenradiodrama

