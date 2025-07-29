1st Stage Reveals Lineup for 2025 Logan Festival of Solo Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1st Stage has revealed the lineup for the 2025 Logan Festival of Solo Performance, returning September 18–28, 2025, with generous support from the Revada Foundation.

The celebrated festival will bring together award-winning solo artists from across the country for two weeks of performances, discussions, and community events.

This year’s festival includes three compelling productions:

SPADURA, written and performed by Dahéli Hall and directed by Elizabeth Mei-Ling Yng-Wong, explores infertility, IVF, and cultural identity through a comedic and deeply personal lens.

The Jewish Dog, adapted from Asher Kravitz’s novel and performed by Adam Meir, offers a Holocaust narrative from the point of view of a dog, tackling themes of loyalty and humanity.

George – Don’t Do That!, devised and performed by Catherine Flye with musical direction by Joe Walsh, celebrates the life and wit of British comedienne Joyce Grenfell through music, sketches, and storytelling.

Each production will run multiple times throughout the festival. Performances take place at 1st Stage, located at 1524 Spring Hill Rd, Tysons, VA.

General admission is $20 per show, with student tickets available for $10. Individual tickets, subscriptions, and Flex Passes (up to 50% savings) are available at www.1ststage.org, via email at boxoffice@1ststage.org, or by calling 703-854-1856.