1st Stage Presents THE MEMBER OF THE WEDDING Based On The Beloved Novel

In 1945 rural Georgia, the long, hot days of summer bring struggle, longing, and opportunity for 12-year-old Frankie Addams and her family's housekeeper Bernice Sadie Brown. Frankie longs to escape with her newlywed brother on adventures in the Alaskan wilderness. Bernice struggles to balance enduring the deeply entrenched racism of the rural South with her role as surrogate mother to Frankie and her 6-year-old cousin. Adapted from the beloved novel of the same name, this evocative, poetic coming of age drama explores the pains of youth and the meaning of family.

The 1st Stage production of The Member of the Wedding by Carson McCullers features Rebecca Ballinger (returning following her performance in A Civil War Christmas), William Carroccio, Michael Crowley (returning following his performance in The Farnsworth Invention), Caroline Dubberly, Dylan J. Fleming, Jonathan Helwig, S. Gabriel Mackenna, Jonathan Del Palmer (returning following his performance in columbinus), Deidra LaWan Starnes (retuning having directed A Civil War Christmas and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Zoe Walpole. 1st Stage welcomes Cara Gabriel to direct the production.

The design team includes: scenic design by Jonathan Dahm Robertson, costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny, lighting design by Jason Arnold, sound design by Neil McFadden, props design by Felysia Furnary, dramaturgy by Deb Crerie and Kay Rzasa, and dialect coaching by Jane Margulies Kalbfeld.

The Member of the Wedding will run at 1st Stage from May 9 through June 2 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $39. Senior (65+) tickets are $36. Student and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.

The Member of the Wedding is the final production in 1st Stage's 11th Season. The 3rd Annual Logan Festival of Solo Performance featuring nationally celebrated solo performers will run from July 11-21, 2019 featuring The Things They Carried written by Tim O'Brien and dramatized by Jim Stowell, The Happiest Place on Earth by Philip Dawkins, and Joy Rebel by Khanisha Foster.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You