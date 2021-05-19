10,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Delivered at Arena Stage

MedStar Health, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, and DC Health are celebrating the 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine delivered at the Southwest D.C. high-capacity vaccination clinic. The milestone was reached Thursday as Stephanie Ferguson of Washington, D.C., received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from MedStar Health clinician Claire Levinson, CRNP. As a special treat, clinic and theater staff surprised Stephanie with a MedStar Health face mask, an Arena Stage baseball cap, and complimentary tickets to the entire 2021-22 season of shows at Arena Stage. It was a star turn she didn't see coming.

"I feel extremely honored that today I was the 10,000th person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Arena Stage. It's a milestone everyone should be proud of and I'm grateful to have unexpectedly got to play a small role in the achievement," Ferguson said. "Yesterday was my birthday and not only did I celebrate with my second shot, but I got a pretty awesome gift basket too! This was an experience I'll always remember and be thankful for. I want to thank the team at MedStar Health and Arena Stage for tirelessly working to help our D.C. community and for making the vaccine process so smooth."

"It was an honor to present Stephanie with a season subscription and Arena Stage swag. Our terrific partners at MedStar Health and DC Health had already given her the best gift of all - her vaccination," shares Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie. "I thanked Stephanie for getting vaccinated which was a gift for her family and all of us who call Washington, D.C. home. Here's to the next 10,000."The clinic has been open since April 9, when the theater officially completed its transformation into a COVID-19 vaccination center. MedStar Health is operating the clinic in partnership with Arena Stage and DC Health, administering 10,000 doses of vaccine in just over a month.

"Delivering 10,000 doses at Arena Stage is a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the dedication and leadership that has gone into this high-capacity clinic," said Stephen R. T. Evans, executive vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer for MedStar Health. "We are so proud of this partnership with Arena Stage and DC Health that has brought the arts, medicine, and our city together in an inspiring way. Together, we have truly met this pivotal moment in the pandemic and helped protect our Washington, D.C., community from this devastating virus."

"DC Health is pleased to be working with our community partners like MedStar Health and Arena Stage and celebrate this milestone at Arena Stage to vaccinate D.C. residents so that they can safely enjoy all D.C. has to offer," said Patrick Ashley, Health and Medical Branch Director, COVID Operations and Senior Deputy Director, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration (HEPRA) at DC Health. "Residents, visitors, and workers are reminded that the safest way to enjoy all D.C. has to offer is by getting vaccinated," he added.

The vaccine clinic at Arena Stage is now accepting walk-in appointments for Washington, D.C., residents ages 12 and up. It is open Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.