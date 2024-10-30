Zach Nugent's DEAD SET Announced At Town Hall Theater In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DEAD SET will be performed at Town Hall Theater on November 28. Zach Nugent's Dead Set brings the Grateful Dead's timeless music to life with precision and passion. Nugent is also known to play Jerry Garcia's guitar, nicknamed “The Wolf,” which Nugent used to record his debut album, “Good For Now.”

Led by Nugent, Dead Set's uncanny ability to channel the spirit of Jerry Garcia is nothing short of astounding. Nugent's virtuosic guitar work captures Garcia's essence, enchanting audiences with spellbinding solos and breathtaking improvisations. The band's tight-knit chemistry and unwavering dedication ensure that every note resonates with the same magic that made the Grateful Dead legendary.

Experience a musical journey like no other as Dead Set transports you through the ethereal realms of the Dead's extensive catalog. From the cosmic explorations of “Dark Star” to the uplifting anthems of “Sugar Magnolia,” every song is delivered with unwavering authenticity and a contagious enthusiasm that will leave you dancing and singing along all night long. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration of Jerry Garcia and recently departed Phil Lesh's enduring legacy. Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind experience, and feel free to dance or kick back and enjoy the music.

Tickets $25 at townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222. Cash bar available.

Comments