Weston Theater Company to Premiere THE TWELFTH NIGHT SHOW This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Weston Theater Company will present the world premiere of THE TWELFTH NIGHT SHOW, a genre-blending, music-filled reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic comedy, running September 26–October 12, 2025, at Walker Farm.

Created by Weston Writers’ Retreat alumni Megumi Nakamura and Jacob Brandt, the show follows a band’s last-chance effort to save their beloved theater, where mistaken identities, tangled love lives, and original music collide. Four musicians are thrust into the spotlight in this joyous new comedy, proving that the show must—and will—go on.

Nakamura (Mary Jane on Broadway; directing credits include Sulfur Bottom and Anne Frank in Mt. Vernon, OH) also directs. She shared, “It has been a gift to work on a show that focuses on education, for all ages, through the lenses of joy and comedy—all things which we can use more of right now. The Twelfth Night Show truly has something for everyone, and we can't wait to invite audiences to laugh with us, tap their toes, and experience a brand-new story about the delights and challenges of keeping a classic play alive.”

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features a vibrant ensemble of actor-musicians, many of them Weston favorites:

Jacob Brandt (Hair, Once, Ring of Fire) as Jacob

Eileen Doan (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale, Once) as Eileen

Seth Eliser (Ring of Fire, Once, Pump Boys and Dinettes) as Seth

Allie Seibold (Jersey Boys, The Music Man) as Allie

The creative team includes scenic design by Daniel Prosky, costumes by Roger Teng, lighting by Colleen Doherty, and sound design by Megumi Katayama. Jacob Brandt also serves as music director, composer, and co-creator. Danielle Zandri is production stage manager, and casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets

Tickets are available at westontheater.org or by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Discounts are available for Vermont residents. The Twelfth Night Show caps off Weston’s 89th season, with Winter events to follow.