WHITE CHRISTMAS And More Set for Weston Theater Company Season 89

Weston Theater Company has announced a lineup of productions rooted in the spirit of Vermont. Performances will take place from June – October at Weston's beloved Walker Farm Theater.

Says Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert, "Weston's 2025 season celebrates the creative peaks we reach year after year and the artistic pathways that lead us to discovery and connection. This year, we'll gather to share stories that transport us to new heights, from John Denver's Rocky Mountains to the Green Mountains of Vermont. We'll revel in the nostalgia and warmth of White Christmas and explore the powerful intersections of identity and belonging in A Distinct Society. Each production reflects the journeys we take together—filled with joy and love, family and friendship, challenge and hope."

Season 89 begins with American musical icon John Denver's timeless melodies echoing from Rocky Mountain highs to the Green Mountains of Vermont. Conceived by Harold Thau, ALMOST HEAVEN celebrates the life and times of this down-to-earth music man with over 25 chart-topping hits including: “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie's Song,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, and many more.

Playing June 11 - July 6 Celebrate in Weston this summer as a group of entertainers from New York unite to save a struggling Vermont inn, finding love and friendship along the way. Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is a funny and heartwarming classic with a dazzling score, including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean,” and the perennial title song. This uplifting musical captures the spirit and generosity of the holiday season and is sure to delight audiences of all ages. It's the magic of Christmas, under the summer sky.

Playing July 16 - August 10 In late August, Weston presents the Regional Premiere of a new Vermont-based play, A DISTINCT SOCIETY, written and directed by Kareem Fahmy. The Haskell Free Library in Derby Line straddles the border of Vermont and Quebec. When an Iranian father and his daughter, separated by the international border, start using the library as a meeting place, the denizens of this quiet sanctuary find their lives suddenly full of excitement and consequence. Inspired by real events, A DISTINCT SOCIETY is a touching, charming, and heartwarming new play about love, migration, and finding home.

Playing August 20 - August 31 Put family fun on the calendar with Weston's Free Young Company performances of Caldecott-winning author Mo Willem's DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS: THE MUSICAL. Dive into high-energy hilarity as the witty and woefully misunderstood hero, Pigeon, tries every trick in the book to get behind the wheel of his favorite bus. Packed with catchy tunes and plenty of laughs, this fun-filled show, based on the popular children's book series, invites audiences of all ages to help stop Pigeon's wild antics in their tracks.

Playing June 17 - June 29 in Weston & On Tour Across Southern Vermont Weston will close its 89th Season in the fall with THE TWELFTH NIGHT SHOW by Weston alumni Megumi Nakamura and Jacob Brandt. Mistaken identities, romantic misadventures, and nonstop laughs abound as four band members are thrust into the spotlight when charged with staging a one-of-a-kind production of TWELFTH NIGHT to save their beloved theater. Featuring original music and a fresh, wildly entertaining take on Shakespeare, this comedy proves that the show must—and will—go on.

Playing September 26 - October 12 Join the Weston community with a Pick Your Price Subscription to Season 89! Perks include first choice on premium seating and the ability to pick your ticket price. Renewal subscriptions go on sale March 2 and new subscriptions are available on March 26. Single tickets can be purchased online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning on April 16. And, be on the lookout for new family ticket packages. Discounted tickets are available to students and children, and a limited quantity of VTix for Vermont residents who hold a Vermont ID.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org

