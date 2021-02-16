Vermont Symphony Orchestra Presents MUSIC FOR DAYS LIKE THIS

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra has announced Music For Days Like This, running Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:30pm.

VSO's newest project serves the present moment with streamed chamber ensemble performances, and our March offering is a unique combination of classical and jazz music, visual art and poetry by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) artists. Reuben Jackson, known for presenting VPR's Friday Night Jazz and curating the Smithsonian Institution's Duke Ellington collection, serves as our host and fellow poet alongside readings by US Poet Laureate Rita Dove.

Two new commissions will receive their world premieres by prominent composers and musicians Ray Vega and Carlos Simon, performed alongside music by Florence Price, Matthew Evan Taylor, Dorothy Rudd Moore, Scott Joplin and more. Artwork by Vermont-based painters Crystal Stokes, Julio Desmont and Juniper Creative will be featured throughout the concert.

Single tickets and season ticket packages are available for purchase below. Single tickets start at $5, on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale. To purchase tickets by phone or redeem a gift certificate, please call Box Office Manager Grace Spain at (802) 864-5741 ext. 110.

Learn more at https://www.vso.org/event/music-for-days-like-this3/.