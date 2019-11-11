Vergennes Opera House Welcomes BROADWAY DIRECT In Its 14th Season

For the 14th year, Bill Carmichael, (known us as Bill Walsh) is pulling together the annual Broadway Direct show, marking his 14th year doing so. The production will take place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30pm with the doors, and the cash bar, opening at 6:45 for general seating.

This year, Bill Carmichael, a Broadway professional actor who has called Vergennes home for more than 15 years, has called on the talents of Elisa Van Duyne, Richard Koons, and a returning favorite, Amanda Ryan Paige to join him on stage. The entire company will once again be supported by the expert skills of pianist Scott Nicholas.

"We are all set for another fantastic show this year," said Bill Carmichael. "Jerry Herman's music is so well-loved, and our cast is ready to bring their best to the Vergennes Opera House."

As in years past, several local high school students will be joining the pros on stage. The students are Addie Brooks from Vergennes Union, Anneka Shepherd from Essex High, and Hanlan Paquin from South Burlington.

The night's performance will focus on the music of Jerry Herman. The group will be performing songs from Mame, Hello Dolly, and La Cage Aux Folles to name a few.

"This show, hands down, is an audience favorite each year. It is a great pick-me-up after Thanksgiving and a great warm up for the holidays around the corner," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "How they pull this together with less than two-days rehearsal together is a theatrical feat and so very enjoyable to witness."



Saint Michael's Playhouse collaboration: This entire show, students and all, will also be performing a matinee and an evening performance the very next day on Saturday, December 7th in Saint Michael's Playhouse! This gives the students an incredible opportunity to perform with professional singers/actors on an equity stage! It also gives the Saint Michael's Playhouse crowd a taste of some terrific musical performances.

Tickets are available online in advance via the Vergennes Opera House website (http://www.vergennesoperahouse.org) and are $15 for adults and seniors (65+) and $5 for students 18 and younger. The special pricing for students is made possible by underwriting from the Vergennes Rotary Club. Tickets will also be available at the door, if not sold out.



General seating. Doors and cash bar will open at approximately 6:45 p.m.



For more information visit the Vergennes Opera House website or call 802-877-6737.





