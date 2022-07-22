Spruce Peak Arts Announces Full Schedule Of Ice Dance International Classes And Workshops!

As Spruce Peak Arts prepares for the upcoming Ice Dance International residency this September,the company has announced the full schedule of classes and workshops to be offered at Stowe Arena.

All classes and workshops are on sale now, so sign up before they fill up! Head to sprucepeakarts.org or call 802-760-4634!

Hockey Edge and Turn Class: Wednesday, Sept. 14th, 2022 5:30-6:30PM

Calling all hockey players! Whether you're an individual or a team, join the Ice Dance International company on the ice at Stowe Arena for a unique cross-training workshop!

Develop power, edges, and turns; deepen your knowledge of skills to improve your game with the skilled skaters of Ice Dance International! Intermediate to advanced skaters who are interested in improving their knowledge in edges and turns! $10 for Individual registration. For team registration and pricing, contact Julianne Nickerson at 802-760-4637.

Beginner/Intermediate Class: Thursday, September 15th, 2022 6:00-7:00PM

Grab your skates and meet us on the ice for the Beginner to Intermediate Skills workshop! Discover the basics and brush up on your skating skills with the Ice Dance International company! All ages and skill levels are welcome, so whether you're new to the ice, a casual skater, or just want to brush up on some skills, join IDI to learn to skate. Hockey skaters welcome to join us! $10 for Individual registration.

Adaptive Skating Class: Friday, September 16th, 2022 6:00-7:00PM

Join the flow and arts of ice dancing for everyone to experience in the one-on-one adaptive skating class. Spruce Peak Arts is working with adaptive sports community partner, Green Mountain Adaptive, and IDI company for an hour of skating for those needing additional support to skate. Free* (Free skate rentals courtesy of our community partner Green Mountain Adaptive).

Master's Skating Clinic with Ice Dancing, Sunday September 18th, 2022 1:00-4:00PM

Join Ice Dance International for an inspirational morning. Hone your skills, learn new ways of movement with Skate 360, improve your jumps and spins, and get the tools the pros use for developing artistry and expression! The last hour is devoted to ice dancing. Learn a preliminary dance, skate your compulsories with a pro, and get tips on partnering and ice dance skills. If you've never ice danced before, this is a great opportunity to start!

1:00-1:30PM: Company warm- up and edge class led by Douglas Webster

1:30PM -3PM: 1/2 hour rotations: skating skills, expression, and jumps and spins with IDI company members.

3PM-4PM: Ice Dance: Compulsory dance session: run dances with partners, get tips from the pros, and opportunity to learn your first dance!

Please note* the following questions must be emailed to education@sprucepeakarts.org in order to get placed if planning to attend:

1. Skating Club affiliation

2. USFS Test passed (if a member of USFS)

3. ISI Test passed (if a member of ISI)

4. Age (we'll have two segments for adults and kids)

5. Home address and email

6. Teacher or Coach's name

*We will need all this info to place skaters accordingly and create schedule. If you cannot answer the questions, please give details of experience that can be shared with IDI company for placement by emailing education@sprucepeakarts.org. Cost for Clinic is $90.

Unable to make a workshop or class?? Don't worry, there will be several opportunities to get out and skate with the IDI Company! There will be open rehearsals and free skate opportunities for a chance to join the Ice Dance International skaters on the ice and show them your dance moves, or well just figure out how to stay standing on the ice! Bring your skates or rent at the arena and have fun skating.

Mark your calendars for the public performance, GRACE, September 17th from 7-8:30PM at Stowe Arena! Tickets for that performance go on sale very soon.

For more information, or to buy tickets for any event, visit sprucepeakarts.org or call 802.760.4634.