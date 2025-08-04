PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to Take Flight at Town Hall Theater August 16–17

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Town Hall Theater Young Company Classical invites audiences to set sail on a magical theatrical adventure with its upcoming production of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, playing Saturday, August 16 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 17 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.

This imaginative prequel to Peter Pan, adapted by Rick Elice from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, explores the origin stories of Neverland’s most iconic characters. With fast-paced storytelling, inventive stagecraft, and a vibrant ensemble cast, Peter and the Starcatcher invites audiences of all ages to rediscover the boy who refused to grow up—and what it truly means to leave childhood behind.

The production is co-directed by Keziah Wilde, Associate Director of THT’s Center for Learning and Engagement, and Nick Suchomel, a recent graduate of Macalester College with a B.A. in Playwriting and Directing. Their ensemble-driven approach, rooted in the physical theatre traditions of Jacques Lecoq and Anne Bogart, brings kinetic energy and emotional depth to this coming-of-age tale.

The cast of young actors, ages 12–22, have trained and rehearsed through an intensive three-week summer program, focusing on character work, vocal development, and collaborative storytelling.

Cast Includes:

Henry Allred, Asa Baker-Rouse, Mara Bissonnette, Jonathan Carpenter, Ada Fisher, Henry Garcia, Ruby Guilbeau, Lila Hescock, Avery Hohenschau, Jeremy Holzhammer, Adalaide Markowski, Mia Miranda Ngaiza, Dashiell Perkett, Genevieve Rathbum, Lachlan Sears, Noa Tzuriel, and Ryan Ulen.

Performance Schedule

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Dates:

Saturday, August 16 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 17 at 2 p.m.

Venue: Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, VT

Tickets:

$10 Student

$15 Standard

$25 Generous (supporting scholarships for Young Company actors)

Purchase Tickets: townhalltheater.org

Celebrate this gifted ensemble and let yourself be swept away by this theatrical voyage full of heart, humor, and a touch of pixie dust.