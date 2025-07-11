Old Parish Church to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROLER World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Old Parish Church, Wilder Memorial Library and Little Yellow House Studio will present the World Premiere of A Christmas Caroler, a Dramatic Reading with Carols, written and performed by Renae Baker on Sunday, August 10 at 7pm at the Old Parish Church in Weston, VT. The reading is directed by Rozie Baker, and will include a post-show discussion.

Renae Baker, best-selling author, actress, and founder of The Broadway Carolers, plays multiple characters in this funny and heartwarming one-actor show about a professional caroling company in New York City. We get a glimpse into the lives and colorful personalities of the carolers as they prepare for their performance on Madison Avenue during the Holiday season.

"We are looking forward to providing a warm and inviting space for Renae to present A Christmas Caroler for the very first time in front of an audience," says Susan Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. "This is an opportunity for our community to be actively involved with helping Renae continue to develop her new work."

A Christmas Caroler on Sunday, August 10, 2025 starts at 7pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm. The event is free. Renae's books and CDs will be available for purchase following the reading, all proceeds going directly to The Wenceslas Fund, which brings holiday caroling joy to nursing homes, hospitals and other charitable organizations. Learn more: www.littleyellowhousestudio.com