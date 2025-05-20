Northern Stage to Host Special Film Screening of LOST NATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Stage will present a special one-night-only screening of Lost Nation, the latest feature film by acclaimed Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven, on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:00 PM. The screening will take place at the Barrette Center for the Arts, located at 76 Gates Street in White River Junction and will be followed by a Q&A with the director.

Lost Nation is a Revolutionary War-era action drama that intertwines the lives of two historical figures: Ethan Allen, Vermont’s fiery founding father, and Lucy Terry Prince, the first known African American poet and a pioneering landowner. The film delves into their struggles and triumphs, shedding light on Vermont's complex history during its quest for independence.

Directed and produced by Jay Craven, Lost Nation features performances by Kevin Ryan as Ethan Allen and Eva Ndachi as Lucy Terry Prince. The film was shot on location across Vermont and Massachusetts, utilizing over three dozen sites to authentically capture the 18th-century setting. With a cast of 43 speaking roles, including appearances by Vermont actors Rusty DeWees and Ariel Zevon, the film brings to life the rich tapestry of characters from this pivotal era.

Craven, a co-founder of Kingdom County Productions, is renowned for his commitment to regional storytelling and has a distinguished career spanning over three decades. His previous works have been showcased at prestigious venues such as Sundance, Lincoln Center, and the Smithsonian. Craven's dedication to education is evident through his Semester Cinema program, which integrates students into the filmmaking process, providing hands-on experience in producing feature films.

Tickets for the screening are available in three tiers: $25 for premium seating, $18 for standard seating, and $13 for value seating. A portion of the proceeds will support Northern Stage's ongoing commitment to presenting diverse and impactful storytelling. Tickets are available HERE.

