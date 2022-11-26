Lost Nation Theater to Present STORIES FOR THE SEASON at Montpelier City Hall Next Month

Lost Nation Theater will present STORIES FOR THE SEASON - a special holiday-inspired special event for one night only on Wednesday, December 21st at Montpelier City Hall.

Join favorite LNT artists and fans for cozy dramatic readings of stories and songs from around the world that celebrate the return of the light from a host of traditions. Performers include The Shidaa Project, Shanda Williams, Michel Kabay, Maggie York, Bryan Blanchette, Taryn Noelle and Ben Matchstick.

Stories are suitable for all ages and fun for the whole family.



Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, Main Street, Montpelier. The theater is wheelchair accessible, protected by a state-of-the-art air purification system and an assisted listening system is available. Covid Safety Protocols currently include masking (no matter attendees age).

Lost Nation Theater's gift to the community, STORIES OF THE SEASON is Free!

(Donations are very welcome.) Tasty Treats and beverages will be sold.

7pm Wednesday, December 21st at LNT. (wheelchair accessible, air-purification system in place, and assisted listening available)

For more information call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org

ABOUT LNT

Lost Nation Theater was named One of the Best regional theaters in America by the New York Drama League, recently won the 2012 Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People's Choice awards from both The Times Argus and Seven Days (2009-2012) for Best Theater.