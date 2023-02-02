Lost Nation Theater Presents FROZEN JR. in March

Lost Nation Theater presents a Theater FOR Kids By Kids Dance Theater Musical Production: Frozen Jr.

Based on the film and the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage through contemporary dance, song, story, and inventive design!

Frozen Jr features all the memorable songs from the animated film, and the new songs written for the Broadway production, in a wonderfully imaginative ensemble-oriented production providing opportunities for all the performers to shine.

Students in LNT's Dance-Theater Production Camp, age 9 through 15, go from page to fully-staged led by director choreographer Taryn Noelle and musical director Tim Guiles.