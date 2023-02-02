Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theater Presents FROZEN JR. in March

Performances run Friday & Saturday, March 3 & 4, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Lost Nation Theater Presents FROZEN JR. in March

Lost Nation Theater presents a Theater FOR Kids By Kids Dance Theater Musical Production: Frozen Jr.

Based on the film and the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage through contemporary dance, song, story, and inventive design!

Frozen Jr features all the memorable songs from the animated film, and the new songs written for the Broadway production, in a wonderfully imaginative ensemble-oriented production providing opportunities for all the performers to shine.

Students in LNT's Dance-Theater Production Camp, age 9 through 15, go from page to fully-staged led by director choreographer Taryn Noelle and musical director Tim Guiles.





The Vergennes Opera House Will Screen THE SUMMER OF WALTER HACKS
The Vergennes Opera House Will Screen THE SUMMER OF WALTER HACKS
For those who grew up in the 1950s, especially in Vermont, this would be a typical scene: two eleven-year-old children sit on the porch trying to decide who will be wearing the “cowboy hat,” which is a rumpled fedora with the sides rolled up.
RENT Opens At Omaha Community Playhouse, February 10
RENT Opens At Omaha Community Playhouse, February 10
RENT opens Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). This is the first time that OCP has produced this iconic show.
Middlebury Community Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Middlebury Community Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Middlebury Community Players presents its February 2023 production of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest.
Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month
Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month
Members of LNT's Advanced Acting Intensive, directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin, share an evening of scenes and monologues onstage in Lost Nation Theater's intimate and cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall. These eight adult actors have been working and studying throughout January.

