Little Yellow House Studio Will Stream  TEA & TWAIN, Through June 7

Due to popular demand, Little Yellow House Studio's spring production of Tea & Twain is available for streaming until June 7th. Tea & Twain stars Broadway, film and television actor Ron Crawford as the renowned American author and satirist Mark Twain. Viewers are invited to enjoy a favorite cup of tea as Ron performs his one-man show Travels with Mark Twain based on Twain's famous traveling lecture series, featuring readings from some of his most beloved works; including 'Tom Sawyer,' 'Huck Finn' and 'Adam and Eve'. The performance, recorded "live on zoom" on May 2nd, re-creates Twain's lectures from a hundred years ago, his adventures as a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi, his mining days out West, the Hawaiian Islands, and his first tour of Europe along with his caustic, humorous observations - and a few tall stories.

Actor and creator Ron Crawford appeared in the original Tony Award-winning Steppenwolf production of The Grapes of Wrath as it progressed from Chicago to London to Broadway and became a television special on PBS. Around the country in regional theaters some of Ron's favorite roles have included the hapless white realtor in A Raisin in the Sun, the black and white heroes of Fugard's wonderful Valley Song, ancient Nonno in The Night of the Iguana, Candy in Of Mice and Men, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, and the grumpy grandfather in Ragtime.

Jim Lowe of the Rutland Herald says "Crawford's performance, based on the author's famous traveling lecture series, made it clear why folks around the world paid plenty to hear Twain speak. And it didn't hurt that Crawford looks just like Twain...Crawford delivered a fable as poignant today as it was when Twain wrote it."

Susan Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio Founder says "I've so enjoyed collaborating with Ron again, having previously presented Travels with Mark Twain in both Vermont and in NYC. Ron as Twain is simply a delight-audiences are in for quite a treat, in the comfort of their living rooms."

Little Yellow House Studio team member and composer/musician Lisa Brigantino supplied pre-show music for the production, and her arrangement of Scott Joplin's 'Pineapple Rag' is featured in this "live on zoom" performance from May 2nd. "It's been wonderful collaborating with Little Yellow House Studio this past year, and a great way to keep the creative juices flowing during this challenging time."

The performance is "pay what you can" with a recommended price of $15 per viewer. Tickets can be purchased at: https://littleyellowhousestudio.com/events/. The streaming link will be emailed within 24 hours of ticket purchase.

Tea & Twain is the inaugural theater production presented by Little Yellow House Studio, launched in 2020 with a mission to educate and inspire students of the arts and grow community through performing arts. Little Yellow House Studio also offers voice, acting, musical theater and communications coaching, educational residencies, virtual and live music concerts as well as video production services.

For more information about Little Yellow House Studio, visit: https://littleyellowhousestudio.com/