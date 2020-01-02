Family Dance Party With dj cRAIG mITCHELL Announced in the Flynn Lobby

Join dj Craig Mitchell in the Flynn lobby for a family dance party. mITCHELL, a Michigan native and Saint Michael's alum, has nearly 27 years behind the decks.

He is a founding member of the chart-topping production team The Orange Factory; fathered and cultivated the dance music scene here in Burlington; is considered the biggest Prince fan in Vermont; and is a member of the Flynn teaching faculty (check out Hey Master DJ II).

He has served as a resident at New York City's legendary Tunnel and Limelight nightclubs and has played many of the country's most celebrated venues and club nights, while also doing his thing for international crowds in Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Read more about mITCHELL at Church Street DJs and Seven Days' Who's Good Guide.

Now picture the Flynn's MainStage lobby, filled and animated on a Saturday morning with dozens of families, babies with their older siblings, caregivers, grandparents, all joining in together to bounce and dance joyfully along to the music. Join us for our new free family musical programs held in the Flynn's lobby on the following Saturday mornings at 10 am. Each of these events is characterized by a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere with families encouraged to choose their own adventure in terms of how long they engage with any activity, whether they use our always available headphones for persons with sensitivities to sound, whether they dance with their eyes or their whole selves, every family belongs at the Flynn Free Family series.

Each hour-long event begins at 10 am. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is suggested, although walkups are also welcome.

For more information visit flynncenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You