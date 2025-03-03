BILLY + THE JETS: AN ELTON JOHN AND BILLY JOEL TRIBUTE Comes To Town Hall Theater's Historic Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, March 28, Town Hall Theater will present the spectacular live music hits of Elton John and Billy Joel, played by beloved Massachusetts-based band Billy + The Jets. This concert, which celebrates the songwriting and piano-playing-genius of two music legends, is sponsored and presented in partnership with WVTK-92.1FM Radio.

In an astonishing tribute, this show will have audience members dancing and singing along (though sitting and observing is welcome too!). Find out why this band has developed an enthusiastic following, and don't miss their Vermont premiere.

“There are concerts that showcase the brilliance of THT's baby grand Steinway piano. The work of John and Joel – exceptional piano men – will be on mind-blowing display by Billy + The Jets talented pianist. Sharing the experience of these beloved tunes with fellow audience members is sure to send spirits soaring,” said THT Executive & Artistic Director Lisa Mitchell.

Dance floor and seating available. Cash bar available throughout the event. Tickets range from $15-$20 and may be purchased via townhalltheater.org. Patrons may also buy tickets in person at the THT box office from Monday-Friday from 12-5pm, or via phone at 802.382.9222.

