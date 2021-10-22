Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Angelique Kidjo Comes to the Flynn Center This Weekend

The performance will take place this Saturday, October 23.

Oct. 22, 2021  

This Saturday, October 23, Angelique Kidjo will be performing at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington.

The concert comes on the heels of Kidjo's album Mother Nature, which was released in June and is her first album of original music in 7 years. Mother Nature represents the remarkable influence that Kidjo has had on younger generations of musicians, and features collaborations with a host of budding stars including Burna Boy, Sampa The Great, Yemi Alade, Shungudzo, Ghetto Boy, Earthgang and others. Together they address a host of complex issues, from political upheaval to the destruction of the environment, that in Kidjo's hands transform into music that is radiantly joyful.

Angelique Kidjo is one of the most extraordinary voices in international music. She was just named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People, with an introduction written by Alicia Keys, and performed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremonies along with John Legend, Keith Urban, Alejandro Sanz and more. She also performed from Paris as part of the 24-hour Global Citizen Festival in September.


