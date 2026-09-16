54 Theaters and Organizations to Participate in WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
The Flynn Center and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize will present free readings and performances of new works addressing democracy in America.
You can now see the current list of 54 unique theaters and organizations - spread across 30 different states and representing nearly two-thirds of the United States - who are confirmed to host a reading or performance of Women+ on the Edge of Democracy, in partnership with The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director).
With participants spanning the geographical and political spectrum, Women+ on the Edge of Democracy aims to bring people together and spark conversation ahead of the midterm elections on November 3 in a nationwide act of listening.
Intended to reach community gatherings of every size, the confirmed organizations in this growing movement include professional theaters, university drama departments and history classes, retirement communities, libraries, book clubs, dinner party-style readings hosted by independent artists, community theater troupes, and more. An interactive map of the participants is available online.
Alabama
tiny_Theatre
Alaska
Perseverance Theatre
With Love, Alaska
California
The Moxie with partner organizations around San Diego
University of Southern California: Visions and Voices, Arts in Action, and Institute for Theatre and Social Change
(Unofficial) Obama Alumni in Los Angeles
Colorado
Athena Project Arts
Florida
Georgia
The Alliance Theater
Illinois
American Blues Theater
Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre
A group of organizers in Chicago
Indiana
Shades of Orange
Kansas
Salon-style reading event at Maceli's Lounge organized by Theresa Buchheister and Jane Barnette, with a lot of help from our friends.
Kentucky
Centre College
A classroom in Eastern Kentucky
Massachusetts
Mount Holyoke College
Shakespeare & Company
Minnesota
Twin Cities Theatres, including: Frank Theatre, Full Circle Theatre, Mixed Blood, Prime Productions, Sod House, Ten Thousand Things, Theatre in the Round Players, The Capri
A group of community members in the Twin Cities
Southwest Minnesota State University, Entertainment & Theatre Arts Program
Mississippi
New Stage Theater
New Jersey
Vivid Stage
Vivia Font
New Mexico
A collection of theater makers connected with a variety of organizations in Albuquerque
Helen Rynaski in Taos, New Mexico
New York
Alleyway Theatre
Dixon Place (presented by Miranda Jackel)
Syracuse Stage + Redhouse Arts Center + Breadcrumbs Productions + Department of Drama at Syracuse University
Professional Children's School
SUNY Brockport Department of Theatre & Music Studies
A group of organizers in NYC
North Carolina
Wake Forest University, Department of Theatre and Dance and Anthony Aston Players
Ohio
Broadview Heights Spotlights
Ohio University School of Theater
Oklahoma
OKC Rep Theater
Oregon
100 Lives Repertory
Pennsylvania
Carpenters' Hall and Theatre Exile
Rhode Island
WomensWork Theatre Collaborative
South Dakota
Augustana University Theatre Department
Texas
Rec Room Arts (Happy Hour Readings)
Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts at Texas A&M University
Vermont
The Flynn
Dream Stages
Middlebury College and Town Hall Theater
First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Virginia
Shenandoah University-Shenandoah Conservatory BFA Acting Program
Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Theatre and Dance
Washington
SIS Productions
Union Arts Center
ACT Theater / Seattle Shakes
Washington, DC
The Alphabet Cookout
West Virginia
Contemporary American Theater Festival
Wisconsin
Forward Theater Company
Speck of Dust Theatre Company
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy sets out to form a collective portrait of a nation in doubt and transformation - seen through the eyes of women+ playwrights from around the world who have long chronicled America's contradictions and dreams. The commission welcomes work from across the political spectrum. Through comedy and tragedy, rage and tenderness, hope and fear, these writers will map a picture of America today - revealing how democracy feels to those who have spent their lives giving voice to the unseen and unheard.
In a celebration of free speech and accessibility, performance rights to the Women+ collection of plays will be waived for all nonprofit organizations across the country who stage any of the plays free of charge to the public between October 23-November 3.
How to Participate
Step 1: Sign up to participate, or to receive more information, at democracy.flynnvt.org.
Step 2: The plays will be published in anthology form by Theatre Communications Group on November 3, with pre-orders available in September and advance digital copies provided to anyone presenting a reading or performance between October 23 and November 3, 2026. Theaters and organizations can choose one play, several, or all of them.
Step 3: Between October 23 and November 3, bring people together to read or hear the plays and talk about the questions they raise. Gatherings can be a few friends around a table, a classroom discussion, a community reading, or a professional theater performance.
Approaching fifty years, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize is the largest and oldest international playwriting prize recognizing and celebrating women+ playwrights writing for the English-speaking theater. The commissioned playwrights include Jane Anderson, Leslie Ayvazian, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Moira Buffini, Lucy Caldwell, Bridget Carpenter, Paula Cizmar, Migdalia Cruz, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Elizabeth Diggs, Hannah Doran, Stella Feehily, Lauren M. Gunderson, Zinnie Harris, Justice Hehir, Beth Henley, Elizabeth Kuti, Haruna Lee, Kimber Lee, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Lisa Loomer, Sarah Mantell, Deb Margolin, Ellen McLaughlin, Susan Miller, Rona Munro, Lynn Nottage, Ife Olujobi, Dael Orlandersmith, a.k. payne, Heather Raffo, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck, Jenny Schwartz, Judith Thompson, and Else Went.
Dramaturgs for the project include Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Sarah Mantell, Amrita Ramanan, Zeina Salame, and Jenny Worton.
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