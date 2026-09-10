Town Hall Theater to Host VERMONT AT THE MIDTERM MOMENT
State leaders including Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Becca Balint, Charity Clark, and Ruth Hardy will participate in a moderated discussion.
Town Hall Theater will host “Vermont at the Midterm Moment: A Conversation with State Leaders” on Saturday, September 19. This public forum brings together four of Vermont's key elected officials for a midterm‑year discussion on statewide priorities and the issues shaping Vermont's future.
Confirmed participants include: Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Congresswoman Becca Balint, Attorney General Charity Clark, and State Senator Ruth Hardy.
Organized by local youth organizer Rafaela Botti, the event invites Vermonters of all ages to hear directly from state leaders about their work over the past year and their perspectives at this midterm point. The program will begin with brief reflections from each official, followed by a moderated conversation featuring questions from Addison County's Summer Social Justice Camp and community members.
The event is free and open to the public.
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