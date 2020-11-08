Lost Nation Theater Presents an Online Reading of GOING UP THE COUNTRY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The reading will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2pm.

Lost Nation Theater will present an online reading of new play Going Up the Country. The reading will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2pm.

This is the first reading - ever - of a new musical play by Eric Peterson and composer John Foley (of Pump Boys & Dinettes) based on Yvonne Daley's book "Going up the Country." Experience this new play the same moment the playwright hears it aloud for the first time.

The play begins when the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks, and Radicals moved to Vermont and explores how the Counterculture changed Vermont and offers hope for America.

Lost Nation Theater's Founding Artistic Director Kim Allen Bent leads a talented cast of four - G Richard Ames, Erin Galligan Baldwin, Maren Langdon Spillane, & Dominic Spillane - in the reading and the music will be performed by composer John Foley.

There will be a talkback with the creators and actors after the reading.



Pre-registration is required to get the link to the live reading.

Info & Tickets: www.lostnationtheater.org or http://bit.ly/3p8bm5O

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You