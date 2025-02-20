West Coast Premiere Of WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE Extended At Firehall Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand for this West Coast premiere, Frances Koncan's Women of the Fur Trade has been extended at the Firehall Arts Centre until March 2, 2025.

The original production run was February 8-23. Seven performances have now been added: Wednesday, February 26 at 1:00pm and 7:30pm; Thursday, February 27 at 7:30pm; Friday, February 28 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 1 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, March 2 at 3:00pm.

Set in eighteen hundred and something-something, somewhere upon the banks of a Reddish River in Treaty One Territory, three very different women with a preference for 21st century slang find themselves stuck in a fort having tea and sharing their views on life, love, and Louis Riel.

Playwright Frances Koncan shifts the focus in this powerfully funny satire from the male gaze on history to the power of women and their place in the rapidly changing world of the Canadian fur trade.

Playwright: Frances KoncanPerformers: Danica Charlie (Eugenia), Kaitlyn Yott (Marie-Angelique), Kate Besworth (Cecilia), Wayne Lavallee (Louis Riel), and Evan Rein (Thomas Scott)Director: Donna SpencerAssistant Director: Cheri MaracleSet Designer: Kimira Reddy Lighting Designer: Rebekah JohnsonCostume Designer: Emily FriesenProduced by: Firehall Arts Centre.

