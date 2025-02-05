THE OLD WOMAN WHO LIVED IN A SHOE is Coming to Presentation House Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presentation House Theatre will present a brand-new show for young audiences, The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, a playful and interactive theatrical experience that invites children to become part of the story. Step into a magical world with the titular Old Woman as she arrives at the edge of a fairy tale land having lost everything but the shoe she lives in. Join the Old Woman as she embarks on a journey of renewal and imagination, and with the help of her elves uncover a new story that speaks to community, nature, and the courage to cobble together a better future.

Inspired by children's infectious delight in storytelling, The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe is as much about joy and discovery as it is reflecting on the natural world and our place within it. "The story of the play was inspired by Jevons paradox and our human desire for more and more of a good thing despite its cost to our natural world and other life forms that inhabit it," shares Linda A. Carson, playwright and performer. As the Old Woman gathers more and more shoes, the less satisfied she seems with her life. Becoming increasingly overwhelmed by her growing collection of material objects, and through guided play and audience participation, the Old Woman learns to appreciate with the beauty of nature and slow work.

"I believe theatre builds community and gives us humans a broader perspective. It helps us put ourselves in other people's shoes," adds Carson.

Despite being a brand-new production that's still finding its footing, The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe marks outgoing Artistic Director Kim Selody's final show in his current role. "It is important for young audiences to experience the power of their imagination," reflects Selody on the play's process, "and the consequences of staying in an old story, and the dangers, risks and rewards of making new ones."

