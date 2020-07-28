Yorkshire Theatre Company is Looking For Experienced Writers From Yorkshire For Free Playwriting Course

Are you looking for the next step up? And want to learn in-depth about playwriting and working in the arts?

The acclaimed Bradford theatre company Freedom Studios are looking for experienced writers to get involved in Street Voices 8, the company's popular free six -month playwriting course.

Freedom Studios are looking for distinctive voices and new perspectives with an ability to write and the potential to develop.

Under the guidance of playwright and previous course attendee Zodwa Nyoni (Boi Boi is Dead, Leeds Playhouse, Tiata Fahodzi, & Watford Palace Theatre), the theatre company are looking for writers who may have been writing creatively in other forms and are looking to broaden their skills. All applicants must have a willingness to take risks and try out new ideas along with a commitment to attend all course dates.

In return Freedom Studios are offering writing workshops over a period of 6 months, masterclasses and Q&A's with experienced creatives; support and advice from theatre-makers and industry professionals; opportunities to see plays, events and performances and the chance to see a performance of your work.

Freedom Studios co-Artistic Directors Alex Chisholm and Aisha Khan said:

'Developing new writers is about developing the theatre of the future. So, it is with particular delight we are launching Street Voices 8, our new writers' course, this October. Playwright Zodwa Nyoni will be joining us again as tutor on the course, who went through the course herself as a young(er) writer. Our region has a wealth of talent and potential and we look forward to hearing from writers wanting to take that extra step to expand their experience and become the strong, diverse new generation of theatre.'

Previous attendees of the course who have gone on to write for professional theatre have included Kat Rose Martin (winner of Kay Mellor Fellowship, Leeds Playhouse), Chris O'Connor (The Parting Glass, Red Ladder Theatre), Gemma Beadeau (who is currently under commission with Freedom Studios) and Ben Tagoe (When We Were Brothers, Freedom Studios).

Playwright Gemma Beadeau who attended last year's Street Voices 7 said:

'Street voices was an incredibly affirming experience. Freedom Studios have created a really safe space to learn; and I learnt so much about narrative. There is literally nothing that our writing mentor Zodwa Nyoni didn't know about shaping a story.



We were encouraged to be bold, brave and ambitious, and I was in great company with other brilliant writers whose feedback and work pushed me to take my loose idea to a play I'm really proud of. If you can apply it'll be life-changing.'

Beginning in October and running through till March next year, the course will be run online via Zoom but should guidance change nearer the time sessions will run in Bradford as normal in adherence with government guidelines. This decision will also be made in consultation with the tutor and participants.

To apply for the Street Voices 8 writing course, all applicants must be over 18, based in Yorkshire and must have some level of writing experience. Individuals from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are actively encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday 17 August. Applicants selected for interview will be informed by 28 August and interviews will take place either in Bradford or via Zoom week commencing 7 September.

The Street Voices 8 writing workshops will run from 10 Oct 2020 till 6 March 2021.

Bradford-based Freedom Studios is an award-winning intercultural theatre company, which connects different people and communities through story-telling and making theatre. Engagement is intrinsic to their work, and communities are at the heart of what they do. Their recent site-specific productions include The Mill - City of Dreams; Brief Encounters at Bradford Interchange; Home Sweet Home, North Country and most recently the critically acclaimed Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile.

For further details on how to apply for the course please visit https://www.freedomstudios.co.uk/opportunities/street-voices-8/

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You