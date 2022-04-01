World Renown Teachers to Deliver Summer Workshops At Rose Bruford College UK And Online

WORLD RENOWN Teachers will deliver Summer Workshops in Acting -Voice - Movement Lighting and Stage Management at Rose Bruford College London: Online July & August 2022.

Summer Master Classes and Workshops: London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has assembled world-renowned Master Teachers to deliver Online Summer Masterclasses and Workshops in July and August 2021

FREE WEBINARS and Sample Classes - in April with Guest Artist, Renown Teachers and innovators - To register for FREE WEBINARS Click Here

Free Workshop Dates: 11:00-12:30 EST NYC

· April 5th: Six Viewpoints, 11:00am -12:30pm EST NYC

· April 12th: Method Acting: 10:00am -11:30am EST NYC

· April 15th: Fitzmaurice Voice Work: 11:00am-12:30pm EST NYC

· April 25th: Meisner Acting: 11:00am-12:30pm EST NYC

"FREE WEBINARS" in APRIL INCLUDE: GUEST ARTISTS & RENOWN TEACHERS

· Micha Espinosa and Margaret Kemp -Fitzmaurice Voicework

· Kathryn Gately & Richard Poole - Introduction to Meisner Acting Technique

· Lola Cohen - Discover Lee Strasberg's Method Acting Technique

· Sophia Treanor -S- Six Viewpoints: Tracing the Lineage and Researching the Future of Performance

The College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Sam Palladio, Lake Bell, and Andrew Wade, will be welcoming a host of important innovators and renowned educators who have developed their own pedagogy and training techniques and Master Teachers of Russian, British and American training methods for actors, directors, teachers and performers.

This summer all MasterClasses and Workshops will be delivered online via ZOOM, with a vast variety exciting courses to choose from. To view Courses online: www.bruford.ac.uk

The Summer Roundup of Guest Artist, Renown Teachers and innovators Include:

Lola Cohen Author of The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, brings the legacy of Lee Strasberg's Method, " Discover Lee Strasberg's Method Acting Technique " Rick Poole and Kathryn Gatley, acting coach to James Gandolfini and Amanda Seyfried teach a Workshop, " Introduction to Meisner Acting Technique The Legacy of Mary Overlie's SIX Viewpoints and Tracing its History with Sophia Treanor, "Six Viewpoints: Tracing the Lineage and Researching the Future of Performance" ,Micha Espinosa and Margaret Kemp " Fitzmaurice Voicework ".

SEE ON CAMPUS SUMMER WORKASHOPS On campus Summer Courses in: Lighting Design and Stage Management HERE:

Niamh Dowling, Head of Rose Bruford College's School of Performance:

"We are delighted to welcome this year's International master teachers and participants from all around the world to join the vibrant summer online community of master teachers, performers, students and researchers. The opportunity to work with so many extraordinary originators of practice is rare and an occasion not to be missed!"

Rose Bruford College Summer Online Masterclasses and Courses start from the July through August 2021 and range from one to two weeks. For full details and to book, visit www.bruford.ac.uk . Early bird booking discounts are available!