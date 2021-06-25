World Premiere Stage Production of THE GOOD LIFE Announces UK Tour Beginning in October

A brand new stage adaptation of beloved British sitcom THE GOOD LIFE will tour the UK this Autumn. The new comedy by Jeremy Sams, is based on the classic television series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey which entertained countless millions in the 1970s. Directed by Jeremy Sams, this world premiere production will be the first time that the iconic characters of suburban neighbours the Goods and the Leadbetters will be seen on stage.

Starring actor, comedian and presenter Rufus Hound as Tom Good, THE GOOD LIFE will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 7 October 2021, before dates at Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre. Full casting for the production is still to be announced.

Remember the Goods - Tom and Barbara, suburban eco-warriors? And their next-door neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter, desperately trying to maintain the Surbiton status quo? Jeremy Sams's comedy leads the well-loved characters (not forgetting Geraldine the goat) through uproarious adventures, some old, some new and often (even today) hilariously familiar. This new play celebrates a time when, whatever our differences, we still managed to get on with our neighbours.

Beloved BBC sitcom THE GOOD LIFE ran on British television from 1975 to 1978 starring Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington.

Jeremy Sams's directing credits include the National Theatre's 2000 West End and Broadway revival of Noises Off, the West End musical Spend, Spend, Spend, the international tour of The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Rufus Hound is an award-winning actor, comedian and presenter equally at home with roles on screen including Doctor Who, Cucumber, Hounded and on the stage including One Man Two Guvnors (Theatre Royal Haymarket), What The Butler Saw (Theatre Royal Bath / Leicester Curve), Don Quixote (RSC), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre London), Present Laughter and Neville's Island (Chichester Festival Theatre) and his award-winning role as Mr Toad in The Wind in the Willows (London Palladium, UK tour and cinema broadcast).

Fiery Angel presents THE GOOD LIFE. A new comedy by Jeremy Sams based on the TV series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey. Directed by Jeremy Sams with Set and Costume Design by Michael Taylor, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson, Sound Design by Fergus O'Hare and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

7th October - 16th October 2021

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk | 01225 448 844

19th October - 23rd October2021

Cheltenham Everyman

everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572 573

26th October - 30th October 2021

Salford Lowry

thelowry.com | 0343 208 6000

2nd November - 6th November 2021

Oxford Playhouse

oxfordplayhouse.com | 01865 305 305

9th November - 13th November 2021

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com | 01223 503 333

[On sale soon]

16th November - 20th November2021

Malvern Theatres

malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277

23rd November - 27th November2021

Richmond Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/ | 0333 009 6690

30th November - 4th December 2021

Chichester Festival Theatre

cft.org.uk | 01243 781 312

[On sale from 11 September]