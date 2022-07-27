West Midlands Based Community Cast Announced For China Plate and Birmingham Hippodrome's TO THE STREETS

China Plate and Birmingham Hippodrome have announced that the full West Midlands based community cast has been found for To The Streets!, an uplifting new musical inspired by the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the UK's civil rights history.

Following an open audition talent search in June, 18 men and women aged between 16 - 65 from the city and across the region, will perform alongside the previously announced principal cast. The cast and creative team will be supported by a team of associate creatives, Nyasha Gudo (Associate Director), Melody Sinclair (Associate Choreographer) and Aron Sood (Associate Musical Director), and Naomi Thompson (Associate Costume Designer), all of whom are based in the West Midlands.

When asked what drew them to audition, responses included:

Keilah, 23, from Handsworth: "I wanted to challenge myself and pursue my passion of singing in areas I haven't before. I want to break the barriers and encourage those that are afraid to step out of other peoples' expectations of themselves and let their light shine."

Nancy, 25, from Rubery: "Thought it was a fantastic opportunity to connect with others in Birmingham as well as take part in a such a diverse show."

Robert, 64, from Sandwell: "I have been regularly engaged in story telling driven by music for a number of years now and relished the thought of being part of such an important production charting as it does how a significant shift in British life and so its self-understanding was arrived at."

To The Streets! special concert performances will take place between 19 - 28 August at Handsworth Park in Birmingham, Windmill Hill, Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, and West Park, Wolverhampton, as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival. Ahead of the concert performances, which will be family friendly and accessible to all, audience members will be invited to enjoy food, drink, DJ sets, plus music and entertainment from local arts organisations.

Christopher Haydon said, "To The Streets! is a story of popular protest and the need for people from all walks of life to take action. So, it is thrilling to be working with such an enormously talented community ensemble who will perfectly embody that collective spirit."

Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe said, "This show is about the greatness of community coming together, and so it's exciting to be breathing life into the Bristol Bus Boycott with a fantastic community cast."

To the Streets! is based on an original idea and directed by Christopher Haydon, with book by Roy Williams, music and lyrics by Tim Sutton, design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Arnim Friess, sound design by Gareth Fry, video design by Duncan McLean, and with choreography from Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe. Ian Oakley is Musical Director, Pearson Casting are casting directors, and the show is produced in association with Warwick Arts Centre, City of Wolverhampton Council and DRPG Creative.

Tickets for To The Streets! are on sale now and can be booked at www.tothestreets.co.uk