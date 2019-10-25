WALLACE AND GROMIT in Concert Comes To The Bristol Hippodrome In May 2020

Following the 38 date UK tour earlier this year, the highly acclaimed show will finally be coming 'home' to Bristol next year. Carrot Productions and Aardman are delighted to announce that the orchestral show will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome on 31st May 2020.

Join everyone's favourite dynamic duo for a special, family screening of The Wrong Trousers with live orchestra. Alongside a special introduction, including classic Aardman film clips accompanied by classical and popular music, watch as Wallace prepares to perform his Musical Marvel, My Concerto in Ee Lad with help from his faithful, canine companion, Gromit...what could possibly go wrong?!

Interactive escapades and enthusiastic entertainment is provided by presenter Matthew Sharp and the Picture House Orchestra. Comprising some of the UK's finest musicians, the players are hand-picked from leading orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic, Hallé, LSO and BBC Symphony, chosen not only for their superb playing, but also for the way they interact with the audience.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young audiences to experience live classical music for the first time, in an accessible, fun way. In the second half of the show, the audience will enjoy a screening of the Academy Award winning film, Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, again with live orchestral accompaniment.

There will also be a chance for ticket holders to join a model making workshop before or after the show, giving fans of all ages the opportunity to learn from Aardman's expert model builders and take home their very own Gromit.

The tour is presented by Carrot Productions, the world's leading performers of The Snowman film with live orchestra, an accolade now also attributed to their Wallace & Gromit live performances. Carrot's Managing Director, Rachel Whibley, said: "With six years' experience behind us of presenting The Snowman to thousands of satisfied audience members across the country, we are well placed to deliver this wonderful Wallace & Gromit programme. Our recent tour provided a huge amount of pleasure and fun to audiences of all ages, and it was a privilege to present such a high-quality show in partnership with the inspirational team at Aardman".

The show's premiere took place on 15 May 2019 at the National Film and Television School, where Nick Park created his Academy Award nominated graduation film Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out over 30 years ago. In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans, both Nick Park and composer of the Wallace & Gromit scores Julian Nott (also an alumnus of the NFTS) took part in a question and answer session as part of the event.

Ngaio Harding-Hill, Head of Attractions & Live Experiences, Aardman: "Carrot Productions have produced a fantastic show, featuring live orchestral music and one of Aardman's best loved shorts, The Wrong Trousers. We look forward to our Bristol based Wallace & Gromit fans having the opportunity to enjoy this unique musical experience."

Booking for the two performances on May 31 2020 is now open via the Bristol Hippodrome website.





