VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK Tour of THE BATTERSEA POLTERGEIST

Leading paranormal investigators Evelyn Hollow and Ciaran O'Keeffe, who were part of the crack team on the global hit podcast 'The Battersea Poltergeist', are now confirmed to join the live stage show, 'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live'.

Watch an all new trailer below!

Evelyn Hollow, a Scottish writer and paranormal psychologist who holds a Master of Research degree in Paranormal Psychology and Ciaran O'Keeffe, a psychology professor who has appeared on TV's 'Most Haunted' and 'Jane Goldman Investigates', will join writer and journalist Danny Robins, creator of 'The Battersea Poltergeist' and writer of the smash-hit West End '2:22: A Ghost Story' starring Lily Allen, at this exclusive live paranormal event of the year!



'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live' will delve deeper into this paranormal cold case, bringing the investigation to life on stage, sharing exclusive footage of Shirley Hitchings and other witnesses, and revealing stunning (and chilling) new evidence from brand new witnesses only just discovered and not featured in the podcast series. Could they hold the final clues to solving this supernatural mystery?"



'The Battersea Poltergeist' became a worldwide podcast hit through an eight-part series on BBC Radio Four, a multi-million download, genre-busting phenomenon, mixing documentary and drama to tell the incredible and terrifying true story of the 1956 haunting of the Hitchings family at the hands of a poltergeist they nicknamed 'Donald'.



Clapham Grand was a dance hall venue attended by young Shirley Hitchings in the 1950s and is located just minutes from the site of the actual haunting at 63 Wycliffe Road.



Dubbed Britain's strangest ever haunting; it was a poltergeist case that spanned an incredible 12-year period. At its height it became a major national news story, with newspaper headlines about strange noises, flying objects, exorcisms and ghostly communication. An attempt was even made to contact the poltergeist on live prime-time TV on the BBC and it was discussed by the Home Secretary in the House of Commons.



'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live' will include a Q&A so you can put your questions about the case and the making of the series to Danny and the team of experts!

Tour Dates:

Monday 25 October

at 8pm

SALFORD

The Lowry

https://thelowry.com/ 0343 208 6000



Wednesday 27 October

at 7.30pm

GUILDFORD

G Live

https://glive.co.uk/ 01483 369350



Saturday 30 October

at 7.30pm

BASINGSTOKE

The Anvil

https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/ 01256 844244



Sunday 31 October

at 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm)

LONDON - Press Night

Clapham Grand

https://claphamgrand.com/ 020 7223 6523



Monday 1 November

at 7.30pm

IPSWICH

Regent Theatre

https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/ 01473 433100



Tuesday 2 November

at 7.30pm

YORK

York Grand Opera House

https://www.atgtickets.com/york/ 0333 009 6690



Wednesday 3 November

at 7.45pm

POOLE

Lighthouse Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/ 01202 280000



Friday 5 November

at 7.30pm

CHELTENHAM

Cheltenham Town Hall

https://www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/ 01242 528764



Sunday 7 November at 7.45pm

BRIGHTON

Brighton Theatre Royal

https://www.atgtickets.com/brighton/ 0333 009 6690