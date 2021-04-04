VIDEO: Royal Opera House Chorus Reunites For Performance of the Final Chorus From THE MAGIC FLUTE

The Royal Opera House has premiered a new video, featuring members of its chorus reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Members of the Royal Opera Chorus reunited on the theatre's rooftop for a performance of the Final Chorus from The Magic Flute, alongside the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and conductor William Spaulding.

The performance was part of the initiative ROH Unmasked, which will feature more performances from the Chorus later this month.

