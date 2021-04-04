VIDEO: Royal Opera House Chorus Reunites For Performance of the Final Chorus From THE MAGIC FLUTE

The chorus was joined by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and conductor William Spaulding.

Apr. 4, 2021  

The Royal Opera House has premiered a new video, featuring members of its chorus reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Members of the Royal Opera Chorus reunited on the theatre's rooftop for a performance of the Final Chorus from The Magic Flute, alongside the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and conductor William Spaulding.

The performance was part of the initiative ROH Unmasked, which will feature more performances from the Chorus later this month.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Royal Opera House Chorus Reunites For Performance of the Final Chorus From THE MAGIC FLUTE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Drew Gasparinis I COULD USE A DRINK to Have UK Premiere Photo

Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK to Have UK Premiere

Last Chance to Catch Sasha Regans All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Photo

Last Chance to Catch Sasha Regan's All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Royal Opera Chorus Reunites For Performance of the Anvil Chorus From IL TROVATORE Photo

Royal Opera Chorus Reunites For Performance of the Anvil Chorus From IL TROVATORE

UK Theatres Respond to Receiving Cultural Fund Grants Photo

UK Theatres Respond to Receiving Cultural Fund Grants


More Hot Stories For You