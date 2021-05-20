Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UK Tour Dates and Full Cast Announced For MISS JULIE

Sophie Robinson returns to the role of Miss Julie, and is joined by Jennifer Leong as Christine and Leo Wan as John.

May. 20, 2021  

Following its acclaimed run last year, New Earth Theatre and Storyhouse today announce new UK tour dates for the Storyhouse production of August Strindberg's Miss Julie adapted by Amy Ng and directed by Dadiow Lin. Sophie Robinson returns to the role of Miss Julie, and is joined by Jennifer Leong as Christine and Leo Wan as John.

Touring 22 June - 10 July 2021, Miss Julie opens at York Theatre Royal, before visiting Southwark Playhouse and Belgrade Theatre Coventry. The production will be staged in a Covid safe environment, following latest government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines for audiences.

Kumiko Mendl, Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, said today, "We have been waiting for this moment for what feels like a very long time, when we can once again present work in theatres across the UK! We are immensely proud to be bringing Amy Ng's powerful and timely adaptation of Miss Julie to live audiences, providing much needed work for our freelancers and continuing our partnership with the wonderful Storyhouse."

Alex Clifton, Artistic Director of Storyhouse, also commented, "After a gruelling year, most especially for freelance theatre makers, it's wonderful to stride back to live theatre with such an important and powerful story, delivered by an incredible freelance creative and acting team. This is a show that throws us right back to work telling vital stories with urgent compassion on a human scale - we're very proud to stage it with our friends at New Earth."

It's Chinese New Year in 1940s Hong Kong and celebrations are in full swing.

Julie, the daughter of the island's British Governor, crashes the servant's party downstairs. What starts as a game descends into a fight for survival as sex, power, money and race collide on a hot night in the Pearl River Delta.

Tour Dates:

York Theatre Royal

22 - 26 June 2021

Box Office: 01904 623 568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Southwark Playhouse

29 June - 3 July 2021

Box Office: 020 7407 0234 / www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

Belgrade Theatre Coventry

8 - 10 July 2021

Box Office: 0247 655 3055 / www.belgrade.co.uk


