Tour Dates Revealed for Hope Mill Theatre's New Production of LIZZIE

Tour dates have been announced for Hope Mill Theatre’s eagerly-anticipated new production of the punk rock musical LIZZIE, which will premiere in Manchester this September before touring.

LIZZIE explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The punk rock musical, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness. Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

LIZZIE will be directed and choreographed by Hope Mill Theatre co-founder William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

The show will premiere at Hope Mill Theatre from Friday 1st to Saturday 30th September before touring to Dukes Lancaster from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th October, Junction Goole from Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th October, Trinity Arts Centre from Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st October and New Theatre Peterborough from Wednesday 6th to Saturday 16th December.

Lizzie will also have an Off Wes Endt run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from Thursday 26th October to Saturday 2nd December

Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will play Lizzie, Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX, Rent) is Alice, Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Parade, The Voice) will play Emma, and Mairi Barclay (Pippin, Mother Goose) will take the role of Bridget. Joining the cast is Ayesha Patel (Broken Wings) as cover Bridget and Emma, and Emma Louise Hoey (Club Mex) as cover Lizzie and Alice.

LIZZIE will perform at West End Live on Saturday 17th June.

Lizzie is Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder!

LIZZIE has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 6 countries, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including 8 Best Musical Awards! (and she’s still swinging…)

Produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Director/Choreographer William Whelton, Set and Lighting Design Andrew Exeter, Musical Supervision Katy Richardson, Associate Choreographer Yandass Ndlovu. Video Design Dan Light, Musical Direction Honor Halford-MacLeod, Costume Design Rachel Tansey, Sound Design Adam Fisher and Casting by Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA.

Music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt

Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner

Book by Tim Maner

Additional Music by Tim Maner

Additional Lyrics by Alan Stevens Hewitt

Based on an original concept by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner

Orchestrations by Alan Stevens Hewit

Tour Dates

Hope Mill Theatre Manchester

Tuesday 1st to Saturday 30th September 2023

https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/event/lizzie/

Dukes Lancaster

Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th October

https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on

Junction Goole

Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th October

https://www.junctiongoole.co.uk/whats-on/

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st October

https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/

Southwark Playhouse (Elephant)

Thursday 26th October to Saturday 2nd December

https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/

New Theatre Peterborough

Wednesday 6th to Saturday 16th December

https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on/