Theatres Trust Reveals New Director, Joshua McTaggart

Theatres Trust, the national public advisory and advocacy body for theatres, has announced the appointment of Joshua McTaggart as its new Director. Joshua will join Theatres Trust in December, taking over from outgoing Director Jon Morgan, who is stepping down after eight years in the role.

Joshua was previously the founding Artistic Director of the Bunker Theatre in London Bridge and served as the CEO of the Chelsea Theatre during its multi-million-pound capital refurbishment. He currently works in the London Borough of Lambeth’s Culture and Creative Economy Division as Cultural Development Manager.

Joshua McTaggart says, It is a real privilege to be entrusted to lead the dedicated team at Theatres Trust as we continue to ensure every person in the UK, no matter where they live, has access to inspirational live performances. I have experienced first-hand the important and life-changing role that theatres play in our communities, but it is undeniable that the current economic climate presents a multitude of challenges for theatres and the hard-working teams who programme, operate, and manage them. That said, I am hopeful for the future of our sector: I know that there are ambitious and talented people up and down the country who work tirelessly to ensure our theatres are fit for the future, and I am excited to support, empower, and advocate for them as the Theatres Trust’s next Director.

Dave Moutrey, Chair of Theatres Trust says, Theatres Trust’s Board is delighted to have appointed Joshua McTaggart to lead Theatres Trust in the next chapter of its development, building on the work undertaken by Jon Morgan to modernise the Trust. Joshua brings with him a fantastic amount of energy and passion for theatres, and we look forward to working with him to protect and support theatres across the UK.

