Theatre Royal Stratford East's RED RIDING HOOD Will Be Captured Live For Streaming and CINDERELLA Will Be 2022/2023 Pantomime

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced the free broadcast of this year's pantomime Red Riding Hood to local hospitals, hospices and care homes in East London and Essex. The theatre also announces its 2022/2023 pantomime will be Cinderella, with book and lyrics by award-winning writer Leo Butler and music and lyrics by Robert Hyman. Next year's festive adventure will begin on 19 November 2022 and will close on 7 January 2023. Tickets are on sale to Members on 25 November 2021 and general on sale will be from 27 November.

Following the success of previous live streams of Dick Whittington and Rapunzel to local hospitals, hospices and care homes, Theatre Royal Stratford East will once again share the experience of their annual panto with East London charities. Organisations who will be watching Red Riding Hood this year include Abbey Richard House Hospice, Abbey Ravenscroft Park Nursing Home, Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice, St Christopher's Hospice, Haven House Children's Hospice, St Joseph's Hospice, Rosewood House Care Home, Westport Care Home and Summerdale Court Care Home.

The theatre is also inviting other local hospitals, hospices and care homes to apply to broadcast the capture, enabling people to come together and enjoy a pantomime this Christmas who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

Red Riding Hood will be captured live from Theatre Royal Stratford East and made available for streaming from 22 Dec 2021 - 05 Jan 2021. To apply to broadcast the capture, email getinvolved@stratfordeast.com. BSL, AD and captioned versions will also be available.

Flo Paul, Head of Learning & Participation, said

"We're delighted to be able to offer this streaming service to people in our local community who are not able to make it to Theatre Royal Stratford East to see our much-loved annual panto. After what has been a difficult 18 months for so many in our local community, we want to ensure as many people as possible to enjoy the magic of panto."

Robert Shaw Cameron directs Elise Zavou as Red, Phil Nichol as Granny, Jodie Jacobs as Woody, Ashley Goh as Bo Peep, Raphael Bushay as Wolf, Luke Latchman as Wolfie and Kirsty Whelan as Mum.

Box Office 020 8534 0310 | stratfordeast.com