The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra To Close Hampton Court Palace Festival 2020

Historic Royal Palaces and IMG announced today that the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will close this year's Hampton Court Palace Festival. Performing on Saturday 20 June, tickets will be on general sale from 10am Friday 6 March at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Returning to the Festival, the internationally acclaimed Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra presents Midsummer Music at the Palace. Conducted by Benjamin Pope, the Concert Orchestra will be performing scores from the mainstream masters of classical music including Brahms Hungarian Dance, Shostakovich Jazz Suite - Waltz no 2 and excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

Now in its 28th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special open-air concerts. Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace. Attendees will arrive at the sumptuous Palace Gardens and can enjoy a spot of picnicking in the spectacular surroundings.

Exclusive dining and corporate entertainment packages in the palace's spectacular state apartments are also available to purchase now on the Hampton Court Palace Festival website, for a truly unforgettable experience. With packages including exclusive access to the palace, a private three course dinner, and flowing champagne and fine wines throughout the night, guests are sure to leave with memories they'll never forget.

www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com





