The Royal Ballet's CINDERELLA Celebrates Its 75 Anniversary In A New Production

Feb. 20, 2023  
This spring The Royal Ballet celebrates the 75th anniversary of Frederick Ashton's Cinderella which makes a welcome return to the stage in a new production with new set and costume designs. Opening on 27th March, the ballet will also be live streamed to cinemas on 12th April at 7.15pm with encore screenings on 16th April.

Ashton's adaptation of a fairytale classic received its premiere on 23rd December 1948 with Royal Ballet dancers Moira Shearer and Michael Somes in the lead roles. The production was received rapturously with Ashton's reworking of Charles Perrault's famous rags-to-riches story proving a compelling showcase for the choreographer's musicality and the beauty of Sergey Prokofiev's transcendent score.

After over a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, Ashton's ballet returns in a new production with an award-winning creative team steeped in the magic of theatre, film, dance and opera bringing new atmosphere to Cinderella's ethereal world of fairy godmothers and pumpkin carriages. For this much anticipated new staging, set design is by Tom Pye, costume design by Alexandra Byrne, lighting design by David Finn, video design by Finn Ross and illusions by Chris Fisher.

Royal Ballet Principal dancers Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov perform the lead roles of Cinderella and the Prince on opening night and for the live cinema relay, with a host of Principal debut performances featured across the run.

Cinderella is a co-production between The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada.

Monday 27 March - Wednesday 3 May 2023

The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. WC2E 9DD

Tickets: £9 - £170
booking www.roh.org.uk

Live Cinema Relay: 12th April 7.15pm
Encore Cinema Relay: 16th April




