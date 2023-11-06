The Revel Puck Circus Brings New Show THE RUCKUS: Everyone's Invited! to Fellowship Square

Having amazed audiences in London, Brighton, Edinburgh and Wales, The Revel Puck Circus are back and rearing to go with their fantastic folklore inspired family friendly show, THE RUCKUS: Everyone’s Invited! In partnership with Waltham Forest Council, the acclaimed East London circus company are back on their home turf, but this time in a shiny new Spiegeltent with a sensational new show! They are excited to welcome guests into the immersive world of the Revel Pucks this festive season.

Inspired by the myths and legends of London, The Revel Puck’s electric new show is all about folktales and the warmth of human connection. Staged in a magnificent Spiegeltent, THE RUCKUS will transport onlookers into the magical world of circus camaraderie with astounding aerial, hand to hand acrobatics and wacky physical comedy! Presented in the company’s signature style, audiences will revel in a celebration of camaraderie and warmth as they celebrate community and get into the festive spirit.

With the full cast to be announced, audiences can expect strong women, human-sized balloons, breath-taking acrobatics, and much more mischief this winter. Refreshments will be available on site, as well as frothy hot chocolates and festive treats for all!

With a patchwork of punk spirit, The Revel Pucks strive to make circus accessible for all, presenting audiences with an alternative festive experience to the traditional offerings. Having recently been nominated for a Pride of Waltham Forest Award, and previously partnered with Waltham Forest during the London Borough of Culture 2019, the company aim to curate performances that represent and resonate with local communities.

Artistic Director Luke Hallgarten comments, We are delighted to be bringing a brand-new location, and a brand-new show to our home borough! A Spiegeltent is such a special space and it's so brilliant to be able to offer a unique and different experience to our usual big top circus. It's also a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the fantastic Fellowship Square and it feels really special for us to be a part of the Square’s ever expanding cultural program.

Cllr Rosalind Dore, Cabinet Commissioner for Culture comments, I’m really pleased that we are welcoming local legends Revel Puck Circus to Fellowship Square this Christmas alongside some great local traders offering tasty food and drink. It’s a great chance for residents and visitors to enjoy the best that our brilliant borough has to offer. I can’t wait to join in the fun myself – see you there!