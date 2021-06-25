The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt to Make Stage Debut in DEAD LIES

RED Entertainment has announced that Kimberly Wyatt will join the previously announced Clive Mantle (Casualty, Holby City, Game of Thrones), Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous, Wicked), John Lyons (A Touch of Frost, The Mousetrap), Jacqueline Leonard (Coronation Street), Patrick Pearson (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Ashford Campbell (9 to 5 the Musical, Dreamgirls, The X Factor)

The UK tour of Dead Lies will open at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple prior to its first National Tour.

Kimberly Wyatt will play the role of Kate in Hilary Bonner's brand-new thriller Dead Lies.

The Pussycat Dolls member was scheduled to embark on a world tour with the band this year, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic it has been postponed. This, on the other hand, has allowed her to pursue her acting career by joining the cast of Hilary Bonner's thriller. This is Kimberly Wyatt's first stage piece. Wyatt's is no stranger to acting, being a series regular on BBC/Netflix show Almost Never in the role of Sasha Small.

"I had been looking to do a play for some time and had read multiple scripts but couldn't find a character that I really wanted to create. Then I was sent the script for Dead Lies and as soon as I started to read it, I was totally drawn into its world of lies, murder and sexual indiscretion. I could not put the script down and read it from start to finish in the blink of an eye, I was totally gripped." - Kimberly Wyatt

Kimberly, known from The Grammy-nominated girl group, sizzled onto the pop scene in 2005 with their debut album PCD and had a string of hits, including Don't Cha and Stickwitu, both of which reached number one in the UK charts.

Kimberly has since branched out from her popstar beginnings, joining Adam Garcia and Ashley Banjo as a judge on the hit Sky1 UK show, Got to Dance and being crowned Champion on the BBC's Celebrity Masterchef.

On joining the cast of Dead Lies in the feisty role of press secretary Kate Compton, she is to Peter George (played by Clive Mantle) what Alistair Campbell was to Tony Blair.

"Kate is in the centre of all the drama, she's really sassy, switched on and is hugely influential in the political arena. She is very much like a Dominic Cummings or even Alastair Campbell figure but thankfully she has the style of Carrie Johnson" - Kimberly Wyatt

The world premiere of Hilary Bonner's psychological thriller Dead Lies embarks on a national UK tour in autumn this year starting at Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from 14 - 19 September 2021. It will continue with weekly engagements at the Forum Theatre, Malvern (21 - 25 September), Lichfield Garrick (28 September - 3 October), Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield (5 - 9 October), King's Theatre, Portsmouth (19 - 23 October) and Peterborough New Theatre (26-30 October). More venues to be announced shortly.

Dead Lies is written by Hilary Bonner and directed by Joe Harmston. The cast is Clive Mantle, Kimberly Wyatt, Harriet Thorpe, Jacqueline Leonard, John Lyons, Patrick Pearson, Ashford Campbell.

14th - 19th September 2021

Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple

https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/

21st - 25th September 2021

Forum Theatre Malvern

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/forum- theatre/

28th September - 3rd October 2021

Lichfield Garrick Lichfield

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/

5th - 9th October 2021

Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield

https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/

19th - 23rd October 2021

King's Theatre, Portsmouth

https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

26th - 30th October 2021

New Theatre, Peterborough

https://www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/