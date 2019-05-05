On the 22nd June 2019, The Musical Theatre Story Fest Challenge comes to Liverpool!

The UK's first MT Story Fest Challenge encourages performers to showcase their very best Acting Through Song skills in a professional theatre in the heart of Liverpool.

Challengers will be required to prepare a song from any musical; MT Story Fest has storytelling at its heart, so Challengers will need to pay specific and detailed consideration to character and story.

Each Challenger will receive personal feedback from experts at the top of their game in Musical Theatre and Performance as well as an invitation to a Musical Theatre workshop* during Summer with experienced and skilled practitioners.

The MT Story Fest Challenge will have 2 age brackets; 13-17 and 18+. The price to enter the challenge will be £5 per song. Challengers can enter a maximum of 2 songs each to the challenge.

Winners of both categories receive a free place on the MT Story Fest Workshop (date tbc), a six-week mentorship with a professional practitioner worth £300, as well as other opportunities and prizes to be confirmed.

The MT Story Fest Challenge 2019 will take place in the beautiful Royal Court Studio Theatre in Liverpool.

The Royal Court Theatre is the friendliest theatre in Liverpool. An historic art deco building which has been modernised and refreshed, The Royal Court is a mix of modern service standards in a traditional setting.

To ENTER THE CHALLENGE, visit www.musicaltheatrestoryfest.com





