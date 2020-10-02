The Industry Minds Awards 2020 Ceremony Announced

The awards will be held on Monday 30th November 2020 at The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

The Industry Minds Awards 2020 will be held on Monday 30th November 2020 at The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

The ceremony will be hosted by Industry Minds & The Hope Mill Theatre Patron Denise Welch, who is a leading advocate for mental health in the arts industry.

For the second year, the ceremony will recognise those pioneering and furthering mental and physical health in the creative arts.

The ceremony will welcome a socially distanced audience into The Hope Mill Theatre to celebrate, support and raise awareness for mental health in the creative arts. The ceremony will further be live streamed to ensure everyone can access this years awards.

Joseph Houston, Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre said:

"We are so thrilled to be hosting this years Industry Minds Awards at Hope Mill Theatre. We have long admired and supported the work that the Industry Minds teams have been doing within our currently fragile industry, supporting new graduates as well as offering mental health support. It has been the toughest year our Industry has faced in a lifetime and being able to offer something positive at this time, as well as something that celebrates the amazing work many in our industry have continued to do is so important. It is also very special to have our own Patron and industry minds advocate Denise Welch hosting."

Founders Scarlett Maltman & Cathy Read said:

'We are delighted to still be able to run the awards this year as we feel awareness of mental health is needed more than ever right now.

We are equally delighted to be hosting the ceremony at The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. We were welcomed to The Hope Mill in January by founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton where we ran our first mental health seminar of the year, so to end the year with the awards is very significant to us, especially in the current climate."

Alongside other mental health charities, The Industry Minds Patron and Trustee Committee will finalise this years shortlist and winners. Nominees will be announced at the beginning of November.

The evening will include special guest performances from Northern talent and 2020 graduates. Further details on this will be announced later this month.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 5th at 5pm. All tickets will be available by visiting The Hope Mill Theatre Website: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk

