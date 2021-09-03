The Hood Celebrates 50 Years Of The Harlow Playhouse With ROBIN HOOD

Harlow Playhouse celebrates its 50th year with the bullseye this Christmas as Robin Hood - the Greatest Pantomime Adventure - sets to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages and will run from Friday 3rd December 2021 - Sunday 2nd January 2022.

Welcoming the audience's back into the Theatre are Harlow favourites, Ben Parsley, as Silly Willy Scarlet and Jimmy Burton Iles as Dame Auntie Dolly alongside a professional cast of top musical theatre performers.

This year's extravaganza, featuring everything you have come to expect from a Harlow Playhouse Pantomime, including hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines and spectacular sets and costumes are sure to hit the target!

Rory Davies, Artistic and Executive Diector at the Harlow Playhouse, said "'All of us at Harlow Playhouse are hugely excited to welcome back our audiences this Christmas! This year is even more special as we celebrate the venue's 50th birthday and the pantomime will play a huge part in our celebrations. Our annual pantomime is always the highlight of so many families' Christmas's and we can't wait to share this year's extravaganza with you! We make the magic!"

Join the arrow-shooting heroic outlaw, Robin Hood, played by Jamie Jukes (back by popular demand for his third year at the Harlow Playhouse) as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion (Amy Goodwin) while he and his band of Merry Men try to save the local townsfolk and defeat the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham (Tom Pepper).

This fabulous new production of the greatest pantomime adventure, Robin Hood is co-written by Daniel Bell and Ben Parsely and plays at the Harlow Playhouse from 3rd December 2021 to 2nd January 2022.

This December, creatives at KD Theatre Productions are working hard to create a fun-filled traditional family pantomime that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the Associate Producers for KD Theatre Productions said: "Pantomime is the perfect time for a family of all generations to come together and experience the magic of live theatre whilst getting into the festive spirit. Especially after being away from our loved ones for so long, the theatre is the perfect place to bring families and communities back together. We shall be sprinkling our Harlow pantomime with an extra dose of panto sparkle to celebrate being back together!"

Robin Hood is sure to be a festive treat and will be filled to the brim with audience participation, laughs a plenty and merry men in tights.