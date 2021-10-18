The Faction Returns to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre With a Trio of Performances

Award-winning ensemble and Stephen Joseph Theatre Associate Company The Faction return to the SJT next month with a trio of thrilling solo shows.



This triple bill is a diverse collection of stories old and new as The Faction 'expertly treads the line between classics and new writing' with their hallmark inventiveness.



Emily Juniper's Off West End nominated take on Euripides' classic Medea is a blistering dialogue between Medea and her wedding dress that emerges as an emancipatory call and an expression of resistance as she contemplates the ultimate crime. Performed by Anna-Maria Nabirye.



Amelia Donkor and Rachel Valentine Smith transform Lorca's 1922 lecture about art and the artist into a new invitation to laugh, to feel, to care, a hundred years later. Duende is the Spanish word that encapsulates the passion, soul and integrity unique to creativity. Performed by Amelia Donkor ((who SJT audiences will remember from The 39 Steps).



Douglass. Statesman. Orator. Survivor of Slavery. Icon. Celebrated playwright and cultural commentator Bonnie Greer's new play explores the forces that faced Douglass, the contemporary comparisons for Black men, and the significance of toppling statues. Performed by Jude Owusu.

Medea and Duende are directed by Rachel Valentine Smith and Douglass is directed by Mark Leipacher.

Each show lasts around 30 minutes, and there is no interval.

The Faction last visited the SJT in February 2020 with their adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley.

Medea/Duende/Douglass can be seen in the Round at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 11 November and Friday 12 November, and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 13 November.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.