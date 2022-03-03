Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cumnock Tryst Announce Event With Sir James MacMillan & Dame Evelyn Glennie

The performance take place on Friday 22 April from 7.30pm.

Mar. 3, 2022  
The Cumnock Tryst is excited to announce a special one-off event featuring two icons of the Scottish, and global, music scene Sir James MacMillan and Dame Evelyn Glennie, this spring.

Taking place on Friday 22 April from 7.30pm Sir James and Dame Evelyn will join members of CentreStage Kilmarnock, Solar Bar Theatre Company, and young people from across Ayrshire, for an evening of music and conversation set against the stunning backdrop of Dumfries House.

Entirely free and open to those of all ages, there will be a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter on hand throughout the evening, ensuring that not a moment of music or conversation is missed for either hearing, or hearing-impaired performers or members of the audience.

The evening will round off a day of workshops hosted by both Sir James and Dame Evelyn for members of CentreStage Kilmarnock, Solar Bar Theatre Company, and local young people from across Ayrshire.

Sir James MacMillan said: "We are so excited to welcome Dame Evelyn Glennie to East Ayrshire for a truly unique day of workshops and improvisation sessions, followed by an evening showing our audience what we have achieved over the course of the day.

I am also really excited to have the opportunity to work once again with member of CentreStage Kilmarnock and Solar Bar Theatre Company, both of whom are made up of incredibly talented and determined young people."

Evelyn grew up in rural Aberdeenshire and became profoundly deaf at a young age, and yet she went on to fulfill her ambition of being the first full-time solo percussionist in the world. This April she will discuss her journey with Sir James, recalling inspirational individuals and lifechanging experiences - not least her electrifying BBC Proms performance of his percussion concerto Veni, Veni, Emmanuel in 1992 - and hopefully providing inspiration to all young people in the room.

The event will also be an opportunity for Sir James to announce the programme for this year's highly anticipated The Cumnock Tryst music festival which is set to be the most pluralist it has ever been, with everything from jazz nights to the powerful chorus numbers for which the festival has become known, set to take to stages across the town of Cumnock in 2022.

For more information visit https://www.thecumnocktryst.com/


