The Courtyard Theatre Will Host The Inaugural Horror Festival 2025

The Courtyard Theatre has announced the launch of the first-ever Horror Festival 2025, a brand-new celebration of theatre, comedy, Halloween burlesque, spooky humour, and creativity. Taking place from October 29th to November 2nd, this new festival will transform The Courtyard Theatre into a haven for all things frightful, funny, and fantastical.

Audiences are invited to experience an unforgettable lineup of performances that will captivate, inspire, and entertain, from chilling tales to mischievous comedy and hauntingly beautiful burlesque. It's a week of spine-tingling storytelling and wickedly delightful surprises that promises to make this Halloween season one to remember.

Siva Zagel, Head of Programming, shares: "We're incredibly excited to bring the very first Horror Festival to life at The Courtyard Theatre. Our aim is to celebrate the thrill and creativity of the spooky season, with performances that spark imagination, push artistic boundaries, and bring people together through shared laughter and a touch of fear."

Tim Gill, Artistic Director, adds: "The Horror Festival 2025 is all about embracing the weird, the wonderful, and the wildly entertaining. Expect an eclectic mix of shows that showcase the immense talent of our artists and the vibrant spirit of our audiences. Whether you come for the scares or the laughs, we promise a festival experience you won't forget."

Trick or treat? You'll find the answer at The Courtyard Theatre's Horror Festival 2025, where every performance holds its own surprise. Come discover the magic, mischief, and madness that only The Courtyard Theatre can deliver.