The Classic Comedy Theatre Company Presents TEN TIMES TABLE

Ten Times Table, written by multi award winning writer Alan Ayckbourn, is the inaugural production of The Classic Comedy Theatre Company, produced by Bill Kenwright and his team behind The Agatha Christie, The Classic Thriller and The Classic Screen To Stage theatre companies. Between them, these companies have enjoyed over 15 years of theatrical success across the UK.

The star cast is led by TV and stage actor Robert Daws, who is most loved for his role as Dr. Gordon Ormerod in The Royal as well as his time in other hit shows such as Poldark, Outside Edge and Roger Roger. Joining him is Deborah Grant, best known for playing Wendy in Not Going Out and Deborah Bergerac in Bergerac. Emmerdale and Holby City star Gemma Oaten is joined by Robert Duncan of Drop The Dead Donkey fame and theatre veteran Mark Curry, well known for his appearances in Hollyoaks and as Kevin in Last Of The Summer Wine. Craig Gazey, famous for his portrayal of Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street completes the cast, alongside Elizabeth Power known for playing Christine Hewitt in EastEnders.

The production will be directed by Robin Herford known for his work on the West End hit The Woman In Black, with lighting design by Jason Taylor and sound by Dan Samson. Set and costume design is by Michael Holt.

In the longa??since 'grand' ballroom of the local Swan Hotel, a most miscellaneous assemblage gathers to conduct the business of the Pendon Folk Festival, led by excitable chairman Ray. Unfortunately, for Ray, his calamitous committee quickly divides, as his wife Helen has a bone to pick... Add a Marxist schoolteacher, a military doga??breeder and an octogenarian secretary, and the table is set for one of comedy master Ayckbourn's most hilarious plays. This tumultuous comedy by committee is not to be missed.





