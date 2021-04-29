The Bread and Roses Theatre Will Reopen With I AND THE VILLAGE

The Bread and Roses Theatre have been awarded a grant from the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. This funding has enabled the award-winning pub theatre to recover, reopen and bring an exciting new production to life.

The Bread and Roses Theatre will be reopening on Tuesday 25 May 2021, starting with an in-house produced play, one of three winners of Bread & Roses Playwriting Award (2019) , I and the Village by Darren Donohue. The play will be co-directed by the theatre's Artistic Director and Managing Director, Velenzia Spearpoint and Rebecca Pryle. This is also made possible thanks to Lambeth Economic Resilience Fund, The Royal Victoria Hall Foundation, Unity Theatre Trust and every single individual who donated to the online appeal.

Artistic Director, Velenzia Spearpoint, said "Myself and the entire team were moved to tears by this play, it opens us up to a hidden part of the world and sheds light on the urgency of the issues behind the Direct Provision Centre. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who donated and supported our theatre during these trying times, however big or small and every act of spreading the word has made this possible, we can't wait to share this important story with you!"

Starring Chido Kunene, Funke Adeleke, Laide Sonola and Mark Rush, I and the Village explores the consequences of long term confinement in a system designed to be flawed. A story of longing, survival and hope. Other creatives involved are Set and Costume Designer Constance Villemot, Lighting and Sound Designer Chuma Emembolu, Dramaturg and Researcher Matilda Velevitch, Assistant Director Tom Ward, Produced by Natalie Chan with Creative Producer Tessa Hart and Assistant Producer Rosie Sharp.

Living in limbo at an isolated Direct Provision Centre, Keicha and Jeta await decisions on their status to remain in Ireland. Sharing a room, their memories and fantasies seep into the dank walls merging into one story. When eighteen-year-old Hannah joins them she must fight to maintain her sense of identity or risk getting swept up in their reality. Limited in what he can do, kind hearted Carl, battles with his morals and his position as Centre Manager.

Tickets are now on sale, visit here.