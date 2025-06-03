'The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III' Sets 2026 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following on from the hugely successful extended 50th anniversary celebrations of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells, which toured throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and 2024, The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III, which celebrates the brilliance of these iconic and seminal musical pieces, will tour across the UK throughout February and March 2026.

One of the most pioneering and influential musicians of all time, Mike Oldfield’s visionary Tubular Bells series spans three albums and 17 years, with Tubular Bells created in 1971 and released in 1973, Tubular Bells II released in 1992, (the filming of the premier from Edinburgh Castle is one of the most viewed and streamed musical events ever) and Tubular Bells III released in 1998, (with the excerpt of Far above the Clouds featured in the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony) . With each album, Oldfield expands on the incredible themes and theatrical variations he first composed at 17 years old, continually innovating and pushing boundaries.

The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & lll 26-date UK tour will feature an expansive live group, led and arranged by Oldfield’s long-term collaborator Robin Smith, which will see extended sections of each iconic Tubular Bells album performed, as well as worldwide hit single Moonlight Shadow.

Tubular Bells, created in 1971 and released in 1973, was the debut studio album by English multi-instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter Mike Oldfield. At just 17 years old when he started composing the music, Oldfield recorded and played almost all the instruments on the album, gained worldwide recognition when the opening theme was used for the soundtrack of the horror film, The Exorcist and went on to become the highest selling instrumental album of all time.

A bold and progressive fusion, Tubular Bells is a journey through classical, jazz, folk, progressive rock, and electronica and went on to win a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition in 1974. Tubular Bells II was released in 1992 and, like its predecessor, charted at No.1 in the UK Albums Chart. Featuring the top 10 single ‘Sentinel’, Tubular Bells went 2x Platinum in the UK. The third instalment in the Tubular Bells series was released in 1998 and draws on inspiration from the electronic music popular in bars and clubs in Ibiza, where Oldfield moved to in 1996.

Since the Premier of Tubular Bells 50th celebration it has been obvious the huge love that there has been for Mike’s music. Smith says, “In The Best of concert we get to perform excerpts from all 3 masterpieces and highlight the musical brilliance and technical advancements that have occurred between the first and the third albums. It will be an unforgettable evening and a great challenge for the wonderful musicians.”

Robin A. Smith, the Grammy-nominated Musical Director of the tour show, was completely mesmerised by Tubular Bells the moment he heard it. He studied Composition at the Royal College of Music, spent several years touring the world as a piano player and was the principal pianist of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, before meeting Mike Oldfield over 30 years ago.

Smith has collaborated with Oldfield for more than three decades, with performances of various Tubular Bells albums at iconic locations such as Edinburgh Castle, Horse Guards Parade and the 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

Tour Dates:

7th February Oxford New Theatre

8th February Birmingham The Alexandra

10th February Edinburgh Usher Hall

11th February Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

12th February Perth Concert Hall

13th February Gateshead Glasshouse

15th February York Barbican

16th February Liverpool Philharmonic

17th February Manchester Bridgewater Hall

19th February Bradford St Georges Hall

20th February Sheffield City Hall

22nd February Warwick Arts Centre *On-sale 13th June

23rd February Cardiff New Theatre

24th February Leicester De Monfort Hall

25th February Dartford Orchard West Theatre

26th February Croydon Fairfield Halls

27th February Basingstoke The Anvil

1st March Ipswich Regent Theatre

2nd March Wycombe The Swan

3rd March Truro Hall For Cornwall *On-sale 14th July

6th March Poole Lighthouse

7th March Guildford G Live

8th March Milton Keynes Theatre

9th March Cambridge Corn Exchange

10th March Bath Forum

12th March Portsmouth Guildhall

Photo Credit: Bodo Kubatzki

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds