The BalletBoyz Return With All-New Live Dance Show DELUXE

The BalletBoyz are celebrating their 20th year with new show Deluxe which fuses beautiful dance with original music in the company's unique and unmistakable style, including collaborations from some of the world's most inventive and thought-provoking choreographers and composers.

Deluxe will see Shanghai-based dancer and choreographer Xie Xin (TAO Dance Theatre, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui 's Eastman) make her UK debut choreographing a new piece for BalletBoyz set to an original score by composer Jiang Shaofeng, whilst Maxine Doyle (Punchdrunk) will present work to live jazz music by composer Cassie Kinoshi, of the Mercury Prize-nominated SEED Ensemble.

Over the last 20 years BalletBoyz has made 38 pieces of new work for the stage, won 13 international awards, and collaborated with 25 choreographers, ranging from some of the world's finest and most established to emerging and unknown choreographers including Christopher Wheeldon Akram Khan , Kristen McNally, Matthew Bourne and Liv Lorent to name a few.

BalletBoyz continues to be celebrated across four continents by audiences and critics alike; the company has performed their work more than 400 times around the UK and in 13 countries across the world, with over 350,000 people having seen one of their productions over the last 20 years. Many people have also attended their regular dance workshops and classes for both children and adults, including specialised classes for people with learning disabilities and Parkinson's, held at their studios in Kingston.

BalletBoyz Artistic Directors Michael Nunn and William Trevitt said: "Deluxe is going to be a night of entertaining and thought-provoking theatre that's been 20 years in the making. The beauty of our job has always been about finding and pursuing extraordinary talent and sharing that with as many people as we can. It's that simple."

Tickets for BalletBoyz: Deluxe are available from £23.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk





