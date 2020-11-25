TIME FOR TEA Returns To Manchester Fringe

Returning to Manchester Fringe this week is an Award-Winning short drama inspired by Edinburgh's devastating Cowgate Fire.

Abbi Douetil (Lord of the Flies, Greenwich Playhouse) returns as Mila, a vulnerable young girl caught in the chaos of the destruction, alongside Merriel Plummer (Linda, Royal Court) and Daniel Grice.

This compact 30 minute drama, featured on London Live, and getting a Camden Pick of the Fringe, is written by multi award-winning writer Lita Doolan.

Described as 'Succinct,' Paul Vale, The Stage and selected for Stockwell Playhouse's One Act Festival the drama gained 4 star reviews notably for its 'unnerving quality'.

The show returns as a livestream prior to further performances, to be announced.

